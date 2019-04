RICHLAND, WA- Tri-Cities residents had the chance to try brunch for the first time at Barnard Griffin. The winery has never served brunch in the past but they decided to give it a test run on Easter Sunday.

They had many food options such as eggs Benedict, grilled asparagus and french toast with syrup with wine in it.

Barnard Griffin plans on doing another test brunch on Mother's Day. Depending on how that goes will determine if the brunch will become a permanent fixture.