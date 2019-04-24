PROSSER, WA - Mercer Wine Estates is a family owned and operated winery that has been in Prosser since the 1880s.

The winery participates in Spring Barrel every year and donates all of its tasting fees from the event to the Carson Kolzig Foundation for Autism Awareness Month.

Over at Mercer Wine Estates, they pride themselves on giving back to the community in any way they can. 100% of the money from the Eagle and Plow Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon wine gets donated to various charities. Their main focus for this are charities that help military, fire and rescue.

Mercer Wine Estates is predominately known for their array of red wines but they also offer white wine varietals.

The tasting room is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information head to: http://www.mercerwine.com/