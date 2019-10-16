Local wrestler getting ready to take down an international tour

GRANGER, WA - Marcos Torrez started wrestling when he was just 4 years old. 10 years later, he is getting ready to compete internationally with the 2019 USA World Wrestling Tour Team.

He is one of 17 kids from across the country to participate. Marcos trains up to 2 times a day, and his drive is what sets him apart. But, he isn't the only golden child in the family. One of his coaches praises him and his siblings.

"(They) are probably some of the most physically gifted individuals that I've worked with in a very long time," said Tony Nunez. "Not only do they have it mentally, but inside they have what it takes to be truly great."

Torrez has the confidence needed to succeed at a global setting.

He will be wrestling in Sweden and the Czech republic from October 23rd to November 4th. He will wrestle in Greco Roman Style in the Prague/Sweden 2019 Tour.

"I think I could beat people internationally because I am explosive," said Marcos Torrez who is a 4x State Champion. When asked about his favorite feature about himself, Torrez mentioned his speed. "I like that I'm fast!"

Torrez will be wrestling in the 52 kg category (~114 lbs).

He also knows he has to keep a strict diet. He eats mostly greens, drinks a gallon of water a day, and packs his own lunch for school.

He was selected as a top wrestler from Washington for a middle school student. Although he is competitive, he wants to enjoy his experience. "If I have this opportunity, I would rather take it than sit at home and play Fortnite."

His mother loves what he does, but at the end of the day, she wants him to enjoy his unique opportunity.

"I am excited for the simple fact that his hard work over the last 10 years has been recognized," says Brenda Villanueva.

He will fly out on October 22nd to take down a new adventure.