YAKIMA, WA- A local chef widely known as "The Fat Pastor" is making his way to national tv once again.
Shawn Niles is no stranger to food... or TV cooking shows
In 2017 he competed on the Fox show 'MasterChef.'
Niles said "My nerves going into MasterChef were just on fire... He added while this was definitely a new experience and I wasn't even sure who I was cooking for I still was more relaxed."
Now The Fat Pastor is taking left overs to the next level on Netflix's new show 'Best Leftovers Ever!'
The cooking competition show will test three skilled cooks over two rounds to create new dishes out of leftovers.
Even though Niles hopes to win he said he went into this competition with the same mentality he had while he was on MasterChef.
"Going on 'MasterChef' my thought was "How can I use this to make a difference in my community? And the end of the day it's not a matter of whether I won or lost. It was a matter of how do I use the experience," said Niles.
Since competing on ‘MasterChef’ he's started an underground dinning club, opened two restaurants, and launched "urban kitchen" a culinary school for at risk students.
Niles says his experience on Netflix was a blast.
"It's really fun to be on TV but you spent the most time with your competitors so making new friends, even though you are trying to win, that's the goal. You are making great friendships at the same time," said Niles.
Like The Fat Pastor's classic Hawaiian Fried chicken he debuted on ‘MasterChef’, he says we can expect to try his Netflix left over dish soon.
"It's always fun when you have something that has been on TV to make that available... He added "I'm already planning ways that I can incorporate some of these elements into some of the things that were doing," said Niles
Although we have to wait to see if The Fat Pastor won... He hopes to make the community proud.
"My hope is that my community is proud of me and my performance on the show," said Niles.
‘Best Leftovers Ever!’ premiers on Netflix on December 30th, 2020.