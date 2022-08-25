OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investing more than $3.5 million to get locally grown foods into cafeterias across the state this school year.
"One of our goals with this program is to strengthen Washington's food system at the regional level, while helping to ensure that more locally-produced food is consumed by children in our schools," said Derek Sandison, Director of the WSDA.
According to a WSDA Press Release, the Washington State Legislature provided funds to expand the WSDA's farm to school program. School districts that have USDA child nutrition programs are eligible for the grants.
83 farm to school purchasing grant award recipients were notified of their awards recently. Awards ranged from $2,900 to $400,000 and were based on the number of meals served at a site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.