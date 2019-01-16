KENNEWICK, WA - CG Public House in Kennewick will be celebrating 40 years serving Tri-City local restaurant patrons.
Owned by Shirley, Steve and Kyle Simmons, the restaurant was founded in 1979 by Shirley’s parents as Wyatt’s Pancake Corral and was renamed The Country Gentleman in 1984. It was then located near the corner of Hwy 395 and Vista Way in the area then known as Angus Village. Shirley became a partner in 1996 and added off-premise catering that was so successful it outgrew the kitchen.
In December of 2006 a new facility was built in Kennewick at 9221 W. Clearwater Ave. The company was rebranded in January 2017 as CG Public House and Catering and remodeled the restaurant to an edgy contemporary style with Beer Falls Lounge as a focal point. An adjacent event center accommodates 200, with the business/catering command center in the west side of the building.
The catering side of the business and restaurant service represents the Nordstrom Way- by empowering employees and creating a long-term relationship with customers.
CG Public House and Catering believes that great products, like delicious food and quality beverages are important, but superb service is what will make the experience most memorable. The Simmons family strives every day to offer all clients the best cuisine and service they have to offer.
An open house celebration will take place on Thursday January 17th from 4pm to 6pm.
For more information go to CGPublicHouse.com