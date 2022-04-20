RICHLAND, Wash. -
Along with the rest of the state, Richland is seeing an increase in car thefts. Across Washington, the number has increased 88% since 2020.
In response to the reports, Richland Police Department is reminding citizens to lock it or lose it.
"RPD encourages everyone to be proactive in locking your vehicle and hiding your valuables in order to safe guard your property," said the release. "Criminals look for CRIMES OF OPPORTUNITY. Don't provide them the opportunity!"
RPD urges everyone to park in well-lit areas, always lock their car and always take their keys. It does not recommend having windows or the sunroof rolled down, even when at home. If possible, get an alarm system or anti-theft device for your car.
Additionally, RPD says to avoid leaving any valuables out in plain view. Instead, remove or hide anything of value. If necessary, use your trunk.
