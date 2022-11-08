YAKIMA, Wash. —
UPDATE: 4:04 p.m.
The six people detained in the Davis High School parking lot have been released, according to Inzunza. All six were minors, who together carried a BB gun and a flare gun.
NOVEMBER 8, 2022 2:58 p.m.
A temporary lockdown at A.C. Davis High School led to six arrests, according to the Yakima Police Department’s Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza.
YPD is on campus for reports of people in a car with a possible gun, according to Inzunza. The school was placed under lockdown at 2:10 p.m.; students and staff are reportedly safe and secure inside.
Six people were detained. The lockdown has now been lifted. Parents were informed via text at 2:55 p.m. of a "lockdown due to a nearby situation."
Traffic is being routed on W Pine Street between S 5th Avenue and S 6th Avenue.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
