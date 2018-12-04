Long time volunteer at Northwest Harvest

YAKIMA, WA - Jim herring has been a volunteer at Northwest harvest for many years.
"We made that contact about 12 years ago," said Jim Herring Northwest Harvest volunteer
Herring was a pastor in Toppenish when he was asked to teach at Riverside Christian School. He wanted to give his class the chance to help the community that is when they got in contact with Northwest Harvest.
"It was done through one of our students along with his youth pastor they arranged for us to come out for one day and its continued for 12 years," said Herring.
Volunteering has become very important to this group and with the help of Northwest Harvest they've reached a number of community members.
"We believe it's not just hearing but doing so these students need to have an opportunity to put hands and feet to their understanding," said Herring.
This years group is being credited for how hard they work, but for them it's more than just helping those in need.
"Its not just there's a need, there is always a need. It's more to identify with that need and be a part of something bigger then yourself," said Herring.