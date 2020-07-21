YAKIMA, WA - John Baule received the Washington Main Street Leadership Award for his contributions to the Downtown Association of Yakima.

Press Release from Downtown Association of Yakima:

Downtown Yakima advocate and volunteer extraordinaire John Baule received the Washington Main Street Leadership Award last night at the virtual edition of the Excellence on Main Awards ceremony. Baule, who also served nearly 3 decades as the director of the Yakima Valley Museum, has devoted many years and countless hours to the revitalization of Downtown Yakima.

Known for his willingness to dig in and do anything that is needed, Baule served as treasurer for the Committee for Downtown Yakima (CDY) in the early part of the millennium. He also was a member of the original Farmers Market Board and dedicated much of his time to efforts to create public spaces in the downtown corridor. In recent years, John has made a huge difference as the treasurer for the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) which was created in 2015.

“John’s contributions to our organization are not only exemplary, “says DAY Executive Director, Andrew Holt, “but they cover the entire spectrum. They range from running to get ice every week for Downtown Summer Nights and managing the entrance to the beer garden to providing his expertise on filling out a 990 form or effectively writing a grant or bestowing valuable background on an issue or facility. His knowledge and willingness to do research is endless.”

John has also provided countless hours supporting the downtown flower program, assisting in the selection of the flowers, the planting, and follow up maintenance work.

In addition to all of those activities, John has energetically been the de facto treasurer of the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market which is managed by DAY. In true John Baule fashion, that does not mean just doing the books; John also volunteers at the market every week, managing the information booth, administering the EBT and SNAP programs, and assisting with cleanup.

John is a beloved member of the DAY Board, annually hosting the Board Christmas party, baking cakes for staff member’s birthdays or preparing food for board functions, and most of all, serenading staff and volunteers, alike, with show tunes from Broadway musicals.

Longtime business and building owner in Downtown Yakima, Joe Mann was also recognized for his contributions to the downtown corridor and his involvement in revitalization efforts. Mann, who currently serves as DAY’s President, was a driving force behind the original Downtown Farmers Market. He also served on the board of the Committee for Downtown Yakima and organized the Christmas Lighted Parade for nearly 2 decades. He played a major role in the creation of DAY and currently serves on the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market Committee, Downtown Master Plan Committee, DAY Economic Vitality Committee, and has consistently sponsored downtown events such as Chalk Art Festival and the farmers market. He is also a stalwart volunteer at DAY events. His retail shop, Ron’s Coins and Collectibles, on N. 3rd Street is an institution.

The full DAY Board and team members applaud John Baule receiving the Washington Main Street Leadership Award and Joe Mann for his contributions to Downtown Yakima!