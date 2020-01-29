KENNEWICK, WA - Mike Blatman, Crime Prevention Specialist with the Kennewick Police Department for 41 years, has passed away due to medical issues. He had planned to retire just next month.
Blatman obtained a degree in journalism from Eastern Washington University and became a Kennewick Police Reserve Officer in 1977. On January 1, 1978, Blatman was hired to be the KPD's Crime Prevention Specialist.
Blatman was the 2007 Kennewick Police Employee of the Year recipient and received several Chief’s Awards. He was also on Board of Directors for Crime Stoppers USA and in 2017 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Washington State Crime Stoppers Association.
KPD says that after 41 years of service, Blatman had planned to retire in February of this year, travel with his wife Melanie, and spend time with his family. He was also in the process of starting a group named 100+ People Who Care with the mission statement being “Bringing together like minded people, to assist local nonprofit organizations reach their goals through financial contributions for immediate need, to a worthy cause that benefits many in the community”.