KENNEWICK, WA - Mike Blatman, Crime Prevention Specialist with the Kennewick Police Department for 41 years, has passed away due to medical issues. He had planned to retire just next month.

Blatman obtained a degree in journalism from Eastern Washington University and became a Kennewick Police Reserve Officer in 1977. On January 1, 1978, Blatman was hired to be the KPD's Crime Prevention Specialist.