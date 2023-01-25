RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Richland Police Department announced the recent death of retired Sergeant Kent Hoover.
Sergeant Hoover worked with the RPD from 1979-2005, serving in many roles including Corporal, Sergeant and firearms instructor.
Richland Police remember Sergeant Hoover's life and honor his work, writing in a social media post that "he will forever be a part of our RPD blue family" and that he is "gone but not forgotten."
