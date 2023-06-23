SELAH, Wash.- The Selah City Administrator and City Clerk/Treasurer have announced their retirements.
Joseph Henne and Dale Novobielski have a combined 61 years of service. According to the City of Selah Henne spent most of his career in the Public Works Department and helped develop the infrastructure of the City.
Novobielski helped ensure the financial stability of Selah in his role as clerk and treasurer according to the City.
Both Henne and Novobielski will officially retire on December 31. Selah plans to begin recruiting for the positions right away. Full job details and application packets are available through the City of Selah.
