RICHLAND, Wash.- Longtime Ben Franklin Transit driver Steven McMurray is retiring on June 15 after 39 years behind the wheel.
"Steve's service and dedication to the community and Ben Franklin Transit are personal attributes to be admired and emulated," said Rachelle Glazier, BFT General Manager.
The BFT has been operating for 42 years and McMurray has been driving for 39 of those. According to the BFT Planning Department McMurray has driven 1,501,188 miles.
For his final route McMurray will drive the 123, departing from the Three Rivers Transit Center. According to the BFT he will be joined on his last route by his family, including his grandchildren.
