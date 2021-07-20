Looking For Nominees for “Most Valuable COVID-19 Response Awards”

KENNEWICK, WA - The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominees to honor local businesses at the “Most Valuable COVID-19 Response Awards.”
The awards will celebrate three organizations that stood out by going above & beyond with their COVID-19 response efforts.
Three different categories will be presented:
- “Most Valuable Company Response” – This award will go to a company that demonstrated an exemplary response to the pandemic by ensuring the well-being of its employees, customers, and community.
- “Most Valuable Government Response” - This award will go to a government organization that demonstrated an exemplary response to the pandemic by ensuring the well-being of its constituents and employees.
- “Most Valuable Non-Profit Response” - This award will go to a non-profit organization that demonstrated an exemplary response to the pandemic through serving its community.
To be nominated and win, the organizations must be based in Benton or Franklin counties and must still be in operation at the time of the award (August 25, 2021).
The nomination form can be found here: https://www.tricityregionalchamber.com/covid-responseawards.html