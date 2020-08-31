Spokane, WA- The City of Spokane wants your design skills.
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 1, The City of Spokane Flag Commission will start to accept submissions for a design for a new city flag.
Designs must follow guidelines adopted by commission, including: being positive and inclusive, having a striking design that looks good when viewed from both sides, and being reflective of Spokane’s diverse community. Attached are the full submission guidelines and information on the voting process that will follow.
“I believe that creating an inclusive and open process for selecting a new design will allow the people of Spokane to choose a flag which they will embrace as a symbol for our city’s identity, history, and diversity,” said Commission Chair Josh Hiler said in a release.
Scyla Dowd, a commission member, also echoes this sentiment. “As a young person in Spokane, I see a lack of pride in our community. This process and the selection of a new flag is so exciting and I hope it gets our young people more involved and encourages them to speak out about changes that affect their city.”
Original submissions are limited to three per person and can be submitted online at https://my.spokanecity.org/bcc/commissions/flag-commission/submissions/. Or you can drop off your submission at city hall.
You can submit a design until October 1 at midnight.