Losing control of controlled burns causing more fires in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Franklin County Fire District 3 is reporting an increase in grass fires within the first week of March, most of which were caused by the lost control of controlled burns.
FCFD3 is reminding people that just because temperatures aren’t very high, doesn’t mean there’s low fire risk. Grass is easy to burn right now, considering the dry state it’s in. This is why it’s important to follow current burn regulations whenever you burn outside. If you need to double check the regulations or ask questions, contact the Washington State Department of Ecology or the Franklin County Burn Line (509-545-3586) before you light a fire.
You should always have water nearby when you have an outdoor fire. You must also be at least 25 feet from any structure. Do not leave a burning fire unattended, even if you have started to extinguish the fire.
The fire district also wants residents to remember that burn barrels are illegal in the state. This is due to the limited oxygen supply provided in a barrel, which leads to excessive smoke and incomplete combustion, according to Franklin County Emergency Management. It’s also important to remember that it’s illegal to burn construction or demolition debris, dead animals and products made of plastic, petroleum and rubber.
Further, Washington State law says it is illegal for smoke to impact your neighbors. They can complain about the smoke, forcing you to put it out and potentially pay a fine.
Franklin County allows two types of burning; recreational and tumbleweeds. More information is available here:
