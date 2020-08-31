UPDATE: The kitten has been adopted!
Update: We got the baby kitten adopted!! @Jennaontheair is the proud new mom!! Thank you for all the calls and responses! #MondayMiracle pic.twitter.com/FLUFS5VIp5— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) August 31, 2020
PASCO, Wash. - Trooper Thorson posted a video on social media finding the last kitten from Friday's roadway rescue in Pasco.
The lucky kitten was found Monday morning in the Trooper's engine compartment.
If you are interested in adopting this kitten, please contact WSP at 509-734-7034.
Remember the kittens that got ran over last Friday in Pasco and one was still alive but I couldn’t catch it? Well... it’s been in my engine compartment all weekend!! We heard it crying when I got to the office this A.M. Someone please adopt it!! WSP...509-734-7034 pic.twitter.com/K2mTSgmhTg— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) August 31, 2020