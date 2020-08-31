Lost Kitten Found from Pasco Highway

UPDATE: The kitten has been adopted!

PASCO, Wash. - Trooper Thorson posted a video on social media finding the last kitten from Friday's roadway rescue in Pasco. 

The lucky kitten was found Monday morning in the Trooper's engine compartment. 

If you are interested in adopting this kitten, please contact WSP at 509-734-7034.

Tags

Recommended for you