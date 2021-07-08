YAKIMA, WA - As long as people put on the sunscreen properly, lotion and spray-on sunscreen have the same coverage and protection, said EltaMD Skincare account manager Roseanne Kahn.
Spray-on sunscreens are commonly used for convenience, but if not applied and rubbed into the skin evenly, people can still get sunburned.
"When I see people applying sprays at the beat, 9 out of 10 of them just spray the air like cologne, and they're not going to work that way," said Kahn.
The same thing with lotion sunscreens, spread and rub evenly for full protection. She said no matter how high the SPF, reapply your chosen sunscreen every two hours.
Make sure to use enough sunscreen. Kahn said to use a teaspoon of sunscreen for your face and a shot glass worth of sunscreen for your entire body.
The more sunburns one gets, the higher the chance one will get skin cancer. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. but can be prevented if sunscreen is used often.
"If you think 'Oh I'll never get skin cancer, I don't need to worry,' well, you know almost everyone cares about aging, and 90% of skin aging is caused by the sun," said Kahn.
It's important to check moles and freckles regularly for any changes and have a skin cancer screening every year.