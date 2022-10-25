Lourdes Health achieves the 2023 Heatlhgrades Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award

PASCO, Wash.-
Lourdes Health announces it's been recognized as the 2023 Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award winner but Healthgrades. Healthgrades is the leading marketplace for doctors and patients, recognizing the top 10% of hospitals across the country in 17 specialty care areas.
The achievement distinguishes Lourdes as one of the nation's leading hospitals when it comes to Bariatric Surgery.
“We are proud to be distinguished with this award for our bariatrics program. Our multidisciplinary bariatrics team works collaboratively with patients to help them maintain their health and weight loss goals and uses the latest robotic-assisted surgical systems for their procedures,” said Jerry Dooley, Interim Market Chief Executive Officer. “The results and outcomes of this program result in our patients leading happier, healthier lives. We are proud and grateful to be part of that.”
Healthgrades evaluated the health of patients and the complication rates for all 16 states that provide the payer data for bariatric surgery and appendectomy procedures to identify the best performing hospitals for those specific procedures. The analysis for the year shows a significant variation in the outcomes of patients between hospitals with a 2023 award and those that didn't get one.
From the years 2018-2020, patients treated at hospitals with the award, on average, have a 61.9% lower risk of experiencing a complications while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the Bariatric Surgery award.
“We commend Lourdes Health for their ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to patients undergoing bariatric surgery,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “Consumers can feel confident that recipients of the 2023 Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award™ have demonstrated their ability to deliver consistently exceptional outcomes.”
