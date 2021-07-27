PASCO, WA- As the U.S. has seen a blood supply shortage during the pandemic- Lourdes Health will be partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive August 9th.
The blood drive will at Lourdes Medical Center Lourdes Health on Monday, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., in the Farrelly Auditorium on the 4th floor.
“We are committed to strengthening our community and helping meeting hospital and patient needs through blood donations. This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives," said Jean Lewis, Lourdes Health Laboratory Director.
The American Red Cross said blood can only come from donors and that every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood products.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
Appointments are needed to participate in the Blood Drive. Additionally, all participants will be required to comply with COVID-19 protocols, including masking inside of all Trios Health facilities. For more information and to make an appointment, go to: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Lourdes.