PASCO, Wash.- Lourdes Health is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at the Lourdes Medical Center.
The drive is looking for donors with all blood types, including a need for types O negative, A negative and B negative,
“The United States is currently facing a severe blood shortage, and we are happy to be able to do our part to help serve this great need,” said Jewels Parker, Lourdes Health Laboratory Director. “We are committed to strengthening our community and helping meeting hospital and patient needs through blood donations."
The Farrelly Auditorium on the fourth floor of the Lourdes Medical Center will host the event on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
