Lourdes names DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses recipient

PASCO, Wash. -
Lourdes Health announces a Registered Nurse and Critical Care Nurse in the Lourdes Intensive Care Unit is the recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Lourdes.
Nurse Leslie Kjarmo is the winner of the DAISY Award after being nominated by a patient's family member who was impressed by the care Kjarmo gave the patient's mother.
“My mother came to your hospital by LifeFlight. Leslie met us in the room and was excellent,” the nominator wrote. “Mother is hard of hearing and legally blind. She included Mother in the questions and referred to family when needed. She was compassionate to patient and family. She was very knowledgeable about the care Mother was going to receive and made all of us at ease. Leslie even kept us informed after we left the hospital by calling us before the end of her shift.”
Lourdes Chief Nursing Officer Kena Chase says Kjarmo has worked for Lourdes for over three decades and has demonstrated compassion for all of her patients.
Chase says, “She is a great example to all of her co-workers and strives to treat her patients with respect, dignity, and kindness.”
The DAISY Award is an international program started in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, whose family experienced first-hand the difference his nurses made in his care through clinical excellence and compassionate care.
The award is meant to express gratitude to nurses and to enable other patients, families and staff to thank and honor their special nurses.
