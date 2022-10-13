PASCO, Wash.-
Lourdes Health has announced that its Lourdes Pediatrics Clinic has received a 2022 Immunize WA award from the State of Washington for child and adolescent immunizations.
Lourdes Pediatrics earned a Bronze Status Award for a vaccination rate of 70% or higher.
"Protecting children and ensuring that they receive their necessary childhood immunizations is one of our top priorities," said Martha Varnado, Lourdes Pediatric Clinic Manager.
Immunize WA is in the eighth year of its provider recognition program and Lourdes has been recognized every year.
According to a press release announcing the award, the Doctors at Lourdes Pediatrics engage with patients' families regarding immunization. Doctors provide necessary information and let families know when their children are ready to be immunized.
"We're grateful to be making communities healthier through childhood immunizations," said Kevin Taylor, M.D., Lourdes Medical Director.
