PASCO, Wash. — The Lourdes Pediatrics Clinic won a Bronze Status Award in the 2022 Immunize WA awards through the State of Washington, acknowledging child immunization rates above 70%. This is the eighth straight year of the award program, and the eighth straight year that Lourdes has been recognized.
“Protecting children and ensuring that they receive their necessary childhood immunizations is one of our top priorities,” said Clinic Manager Martha Varnado. “I would like to commend the department for all their hard work to achieve this award.”
Lourdes Pediatrics doctors consistently talk with patients’ families about immunizations, encouraging them to ask questions, according to the press release from Lourdes Health. Nurses work with doctors to stay up-to-date on patient vaccines, and reminders are sent out when children have an upcoming vaccination due date.
“We’re grateful to be making communities healthier through childhood immunizations,” said Kevin Taylor, MD, Lourdes Medical Director. “We provide each of our patients’ families with important education about childhood immunizations and their role in protecting kids and families from preventable diseases.”
