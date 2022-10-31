KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Lourdes and Trios hospitals recently presented a donation of $3,282 to Grace Clinic in Kennewick.
The donation comes from Lourdes' and Trios' sponsorship of Tough Enough to Wear Pink at the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo.
"At Lourdes and Trios our mission is making communities healthier, and we feel that Grace Clinic's mission closely aligns with ours as they work to provide free healthcare to uninsured people in our community, including breast cancer screenings," said Jerry Dooley, Interim Marketing C.E.O. at Lourdes and Trios.
According to a press release the donation will support Grace Clinic's breast cancer screening program, and support groups and programs.
"Our hope is that this donation will support their mission and programs and provide access to screenings and care," said Dooley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.