Love The Tri donates profits to help with COVID relief

TRI-CITIES, WA- Now until the end of the year all the profits from any of the "Love the Tri" merchandise will be donated to 2nd Harvest and the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission.
The apparel company making that announcement on their Facebook page Saturday. The company in the past has donated to several organizations such as Domestic Violence Services, The Tri-City Cancer Center and the Boys & Girls Club. They are hoping they can make an impact this time by helping feed hungry families who have been impacted by COVID-19.
"With 2nd Harvest and what they do in the community and what Tri-City Union Gospel Mission does it seemed like a natural," said Mike Denslow the owner and founder of Love the Tri. "That’s what they do they help take care of people they help put food on the plates of families and that’s where the money should go."
Product in the past could be purchased at Visit Tri-Cities and the Kadlec Gift Shop but both of those locations are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. You can order the product from the Love the Tri website or purchase the product at Greenies in Richland. Denslow hopes people view purchasing the product as a way to help others in the community they love.
"It’s love the Tri, love where you are from, love where you live and so if you are wearing a hat or wearing a tank top or a hoodie or whatever it’s just showing pride in our community," said Denslow.