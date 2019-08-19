GRANT COUNTY, WA — Pawsitive Alliance, with assistance from a grant from the Washington Federation of Animal Care and Control Agencies, will offer an upcoming low-cost, one-day spay/neuter clinic to dog and puppy owners residing in Grant County. The clinic will take place on September 19, 2019.

Reservations are required, and applications are available through Grant County Animal Outreach, 6725 Randolph Rd NE, Moses Lake, and online at http://grantcountyanimaloutreach.com.

Requirements:

Co-pays of $20 for dogs and puppies must be submitted with the application

Dogs must be at least two months old, weigh at least two pounds

Due to additional surgery risks, no animals over the age of seven

Proof of rabies vaccination at the time the application is submitted (May include a health certificate, vaccination certificate or invoice with the pet ID and date of vaccination from the veterinarian) The rabies vaccination is mandatory and will be administered at a cost of $10 for all animals without proof of vaccination



“Unfortunately, there is limited availability of low cost spay/neuter services in central Washington. These clinics provide valuable services to residents of Grant County that are low cost and convenient,” said Tereza Marks, Executive Director of Pawsitive Alliance.

On clinic days, animals will be dropped off at the Grant County Animal Outreach’s facility and transported to Yakima Humane Society to have their surgeries performed at the spay and neuter clinic. For more information, contact GCAO at 509.762.9616 or Pawsitive Alliance at 206.486.4PET.

There are many benefits to spaying and neutering. Spaying/neutering helps dogs live longer, healthier lives by eliminating or reducing the incidence of a number of health problems.

Pawsitive Alliance is a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to help end the euthanasia of cats and dogs in Washington by increasing adoptions, supporting spay and neuter programs, and improving pet retention. The organization’s mission is a healthy and happy home for every cat and dog in Washington. Pawsitive Alliance is best known for its #WhyNotMePets program which works with shelters and rescues throughout the state to find homes for animals that have been homeless more than two months or have barriers to adoption, such as age or disability. To learn more about Pawsitive Alliance, visit the website at www.pawsitivealliance.org.