Low Head Dam Safety

RICHLAND, WA-
When we are in bodies of water, it's important to be aware of our surroundings. One type of dam to keep on your radar are low head dams.
Nate D. is a surface support & training diver for Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, and he says sometimes these types of dams may not be easily seen.
"You can't really see them. Coming from upstream if you're heading towards one, you might not be able to see it at all. It's like a regular old river, and then boom. You're over the dam," said Nate.
Low head dams like the one near the Horn Rapids area of Richland should be avoided. If you get too close and see the dam approaching, swim upstream and try to get to shore as fast as possible.
"They're often referred to as the washing machine--or more accurately, the drowning machine, for good reason," said Nate. "When water flows over the top of the dam it creates a vortex at the bottom. That vortex can trap anything."
Nate says even talented dive rescue professionals have died in these types of dams.
"So even if we were to respond to an issue here, we would still be at considerable risk even trying to get somebody out," said Nate.
If you see someone caught in this type of dam, don't jump in after people---but immediately call 911.
"If you get trapped in one and you can swim down, the lower pressure water on the bottom should help carry you out," said Nate.
Before you get on any body of water, know where you're going and what's in the area and always wear a life jacket.