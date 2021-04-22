WASHINGTON- Due to low rain totals in Eastern Washington, our forecast area has been pushed into the severe drought level in multiple areas.
NBC Right Now's Chief meteorologist, Monty Webb, outlined just how low the rain totals are this year compared to our averages.
"The rain fall deficit this year is pretty incredible Yakima is at more than a third of an inch below average, Pendleton more than an inch, Tri-Cities two inches, Walla Walla four inches," Webb Explained.
In an area that already gets very low rain totals, this could mean a very bad fire season across Eastern Washington.
We do have some rain in the forecast for Saturday but it doesn't look to be enough to pull us out of this drought.
"Most areas will get a tenth of an inch or less. We might get lucky in a few spots up to a quarter of an inch of rain," said Webb.
This weekends rain will not put us where we need to be by summer, so he says we have to hope for more rain before the end of spring.