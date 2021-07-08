KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police explain why they called off the "low" speed chase Wednesday evening in Kennewick.
Wednesday, July 7th, at 10:58 PM the Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) was informed of a suspect Daniel J. Doyle, 24, who had a Felony Warrant for Possession with Intent to Dispense or Distribute Fentanyl, four Misdemeanor Warrants for Failure to Appear – Driving with a Suspended License in the Third Degree, and active Probable Cause to arrest due to eluding a police vehicle.
Kennewick Officers put spike strips in the area between W 27th Ave and S. Olympia Street to try and deter Doyle from driving off. According to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department, the spike strips proved to be ineffective as Doyle continued to drive with flat tires.
Because Kennewick police believed that Doyle was now driving with flat tires and spikes in his car and the severity of his arrest warrants, the police decided to terminate the pursuit judging it could be unsafe for the public.
A short time later, Kennewick police resumed the pursuit because Doyle was seen driving at a slow speed. For the next hour, Kennewick police followed Doyle at a chase of 10-15 miles per hour.
Although Kennewick Police continued to deploy spikes, Doyle continued to drive with four flat tires and other spike strips lodged in his car.
After midnight, Doyle continued to show no signs of stopping and Kennewick police terminated the pursuit for the safety of the community and themselves. After terminating the pursuit the officer deactivated their equipment.
Doyle stopped at Monopoly Park residential area and fled on foot, deserting his car. A K9 track couldn't successfully locate him.
In a statement from the Kennewick Police Department, it says "A vehicle pursuit can be one of the most dangerous tasks a police officer may have to perform and the seriousness of the possible outcome commands an officer to weigh many factors when deciding whether or not to pursue. Because of the inherent dangers associated with pursuits, the Kennewick Police Department does not utilize the Pursuit Intervention Technique, commonly referred to at the PIT Maneuver, or roadblocks. Officers are not authorized to ‘ram’ a vehicle unless deadly force is warranted. Finally, if a pursuit is terminated, officers do not continue to follow a vehicle as this can still be considered pursuing."
Doyle does not pose an immediate threat to the public. If anyone knows anything, please call the Kennewick police at 509-628-033 and refer to the case number 21-27261.