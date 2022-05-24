YAKIMA, Wash. - Water temperatures are still low in the Yakima river and many of our surrounding lakes thanks to colder temperatures this spring and because their main source of water is snowmelt.
When water temperatures are below 50 degrees, hypothermia can be a risk for people recreating in the water. Dr. Marty Brueggemann from Yakima Valley Memorial said it really doesn't take much for hypothermia to be a risk.
"All you really need is an environment that's colder that your body temperature," Dr. Brueggemann said.
When the water is below 50 degrees, hypothermia could happen in a matter of minutes. Deputy Scott Swallow with the Marine Unit at the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, said it doesn't mean you should avoid going paddle boarding or boating or even swimming, it just means you should take precautions like wearing a life jacket.
"Make sure they are in good operating condition, they're not all rotted out, the straps are working, make sure the zippers are working," Deputy Swallow said. "If your life jacket falls apart it's not going to keep you above water especially if you are knocked unconscious it's not going to keep your head above water."
If you're in a situation where you fall off your boat or paddle board, Deputy Swallow said the best thing to do is try to get back on and if you can't, scream for help.
If you're unconscious, a working life jacket should keep your head above water. If you plan to go swimming, know your limits and know the water is cold.
"If you're a healthy young person with let's say padding on you," Dr. Brueggemann said. "You may be able to tolerate cold temperatures better but if you're a little kid with no body fat or an elderly person with no body fat you're going to get hypothermic pretty quick."
Deputy Swallow also said shallow areas may be a few degrees warmer to swim in.
"Don't wade out too much and find one of them drop offs where your next step is a bottomless pit," Deputy Swallow said.
Signs of hypothermia you should look for include getting cold and rapid breathing. More severe symptoms could be if you stop shivering. If you do develop some of these symptoms get out of the water immediately.
"The first thing you should do is get dry, especially your head because you lose a lot of heat through your head, so put a hat on or wrap a blanket around your head stuff like that get that head covered," Dr. Brueggemann said.
Deputy Swallow also added if you'll be driving a boat this weekend. Remember not to do so under the influence, you can still get penalized with a BUI or cause an accident.
