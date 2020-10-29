Lower Columbia River salmon fishery update

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced a Fishing Rule Change Thursday, among Salmon and Steelhead in the Lower Columbia River.
This change allows retention of hatchery steelhead from The Dalles Dam to the Hwy. 395 Bridge at Pasco and maintains previous increase in Chinook daily limits.
From the mouth (Buoy 10 line) to the Hood River Bridge:
From November 1 to December 31, the daily limit is 6 salmon. Up to 2 adults may be retained, of which up to 1 may be a steelhead. Fisherman must release all salmon other than Chinook and hatchery coho and release wild steelhead. Salmon must meet the minimum size 12”.
From the Hood River Bridge to Hwy. 395 Bridge at Pasco:
From November 1 to December 31, the daily limit is 6 salmon. Up to 2 adults may be retained, of which up to 1 may be a steelhead. Fisherman must release all salmon other than Chinook and hatchery coho and release wild steelhead. Salmon must meet the minimum size 12”.
Anglers are reminded that barbless hooks are required for salmon and steelhead downstream of the Washington/Oregon border at Hwy. 730.