CLARKSTON, Wash. —
The Lower Granite Lock and Dam is looking for visitor center host volunteers and janitorial/grounds maintenance volunteers.
Volunteers, either individuals or couples, are provided a full hookup RV site with propane along the Snake River site for the RV they bring. Each week, they’ll work around 25 hours, including holidays and weekends.
Visitor center host volunteers should have great customer service skills, comfortability with public speaking and the ability to conduct walking tours. They should also be outgoing, energetic and professional.
Janitorial/grounds maintenance volunteers will be asked to preserve the beauty of parks and public lands. Each day, they would unlock gates and bathrooms in the morning and lock them again in the evening. To maintain the spaces, they would also clean bathrooms, empty garbage cans, clean firepits, graffiti and more.
For more information, contact lisa.a.maguire@usace.army.mil or 509-751-0264.
