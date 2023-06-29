UMATILLA, Ore.- Due to high nitrate levels in the water residents of the Lower Umatilla Basin may be eligible for free water delivery and well water testing.
According to a Umatilla School District press release water with elevated nitrate levels is not safe to drink or cook with. Since nitrates in water can not be seen or smelled water must be tested to determine if elevated nitrate levels exist.
Free water testing is available for Lower Umatilla Basin residents:
Online: https://testmywell.oregon.gov
Email: Domestic.Wells@odhsoha.oregon.gov
Phone: 971-673-0440
