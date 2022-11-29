RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are once again spreading their colorful Holiday cheer.
The trucks cruised through Richland last night and will be in Grandview on November 29, at 6 p.m.
The big trucks decked out in Christmas lights and Holiday decorations are making their way through local cities and neighborhoods.
Check out the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks facebook page to find out where the trucks will appear next.
