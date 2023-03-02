OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The state House of Representatives unanimously passed House Bill 1512 by a vote of 96-0 on March 1 and will now be considered in the state Senate.
House Bill 1512 or the "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons and Lucian Act" was authored by Rep. Gina Mosbrucker (R-Goldendale).
The bill would create additional resources to locate and recover missing persons in Washington state through the creation of an online toolkit providing:
- An explanation of how to report a missing person to the applicable law enforcement agency.
- An overview of helpful information to provide when reporting a missing person.
- Resources to navigate difficulties encountered when reporting and recovering a missing person.
- A list of counseling and other resources for family members.
- Information on recovering Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People.
- Information on reporting and recovering missing people who are vulnerable due to age, health, and mental or physical disability.
