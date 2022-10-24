Lucian Munguia will be featured on an episode of In Pursuit with John Walsh, airing Wednesday, October, 26.

YAKIMA, Wash.-

According to a Discovery Channel press release,Lucian Munguia will be featured on the Wednesday, October, 26, episode of "In Pursuit" with John Walsh.

The episode will air at 9/8c on Investigative Discovery and stream on Discovery+.

4-year-old Lucian Munguia vanished from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on September, 10, 2022.

Lucian Munguia's family offers $10,000 reward

Viewers with any information on Lucian's whereabouts are asked to call or text 1-833-3-PURSUE, or to submit tips online at InPusuitTips.com.