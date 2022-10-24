YAKIMA, Wash.-
According to a Discovery Channel press release,Lucian Munguia will be featured on the Wednesday, October, 26, episode of "In Pursuit" with John Walsh.
The episode will air at 9/8c on Investigative Discovery and stream on Discovery+.
4-year-old Lucian Munguia vanished from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on September, 10, 2022.
Viewers with any information on Lucian's whereabouts are asked to call or text 1-833-3-PURSUE, or to submit tips online at InPusuitTips.com.
