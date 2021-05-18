YAKIMA, WA - Just one year ago, 50,000 dollars worth of lumber built about ten homes. Today, the same amount of money can only build about two homes, according to the Census Bureau's Home Preservation manual.
Right now, lumber is ten to 11 percent times the price than a year ago, said Shuel's Lumber Company co-owner, Scott Wellner.
"We’ve been busier than we ever have been, which doesn’t make a lot of sense, it seemed like as prices got more expensive, we got busier," said Wellner.
Wellner said it's been hard to get the wood his contractors and customers need.
Since the pandemic, Wellner said they could barely afford to keep enough supply themselves.
"Most of our normal customers understand what's going on, they know it's not our fault, that we're not able to control the market," said Wellner.
Wellner said if they don't have the wood people want in stock, it can take up to one month to get in.
"The hardest thing is telling them what it's going to cost, it's so off the charts that it's almost embarrassing," said Wellner.
He said a lot of his customers are stopping projects altogether because of the price.
Scott said he doesn't think prices will go back down for at least another year.