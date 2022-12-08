YAKIMA, Wash. -
The annual Luminaria event will return to the Yakima Area Arboretum this weekend. A mile long trail, lined with holiday lights and luminaria candles await those who attend.
For 30 years, the event has stood the test of time allowing generations to celebrate the beauty.
Executive Director of the Yakima Area Arboretum Colleen Adams-Schuppe says, "I've had the privilege of watching people bring their children, coming year after year. And now those kids are bringing their own children to the event."
The snowy season, with holiday lights creates unique imagery that one has to be present to experience. Adams-Schuppe works with a team of volunteers throughout the week to provide the best experience for visitors.
This year's heavy snowfall has rushed their timeline for the event, as they could not place luminarias along the until Thursday afternoon to avoid wet candles.
The team of a dozen volunteers are responsible for placing holiday lights upon the trees, filling the luminaria bags and placing the bags along the trail.
The event will take place December 9 and 10 from 6-10 p.m. Parking at the Arboretum will only be available to cars with handicapped placards. Shuttled parking will be available from Kiwanis Park by the city's transit.
