YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima community is invited to the Arboretum Luminaria on December, 9, and 10, from 6-10 p.m.
Visitors can enjoy a candle-lit walk through a winter wonderland at the free event.
According to a press release from the Yakima Arboretum over one thousand candles and multiple light displays will be set up around the mile-long walking loop.
The arboretum courtyard will be open and propane fire tables will be set up. Doughnuts and hot drinks will be available for purchase.
This year there will be no parking available at the U-Haul building.
Yakima Transit will provide free shuttle service from the Kiwanis Park Playfields at 1501 E. Maple Street to the Arboretum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.