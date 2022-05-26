PROSSER, Wash. - Prosser Memorial Health is hosting a luncheon to support the employee injured in the M & E Seed and Grain fire last night. Support the Goble family tomorrow, May 27th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the courtyard.
All proceeds will go to the family. The lunch includes hotdogs, chips, water and dessert.
Community members can also donate at the Busy Bean Café, located inside the hospital.
Abel Ruvalcaba was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries, said West Benton Fire and Rescue Capt. Brandon Bowden. He said Ruvalcaba is in stable condition.
Bowden said fire crews were on the scene for about 16 hours. He said they still have two unmanned 'blitz lines' projecting 500 gallons of water per minute at the smoldering building. The building is checked every hour.
The cause was likely a 'grain dust explosion,' said Bowden. He said it's still not clear what the employee was doing to trigger an explosion.
One scorched power pole was removed as fire crews worried it would collapse. Prosser police took it down and will reinstall another when the fire scene is safe.
