Luncheon to celebrate female pioneers in WA wine industry

PROSSER, Wash. — The Alliance of Women in Washington Wine is hosting a “First Ladies of Washington Wine” luncheon at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center on March 23 in celebration of the female pioneers in the Washington wine industry. The luncheon will feature a barbecue salmon lunch sponsored by Anthony’s Restaurants and a panel discussion about the Washington wine industry, which has international recognition, according to the press release from AWWW.
Speakers will include enologist Kay Simon, plant scientist Dr. Sara Spayd, Lila Gault on marketing, Mimi Nye on viticulture, enologist Cheryl Barber Jones, Linda Mercer on viticulture, marketing and stories and Luanne Holden-Boushey on viticulture, history and stories. Lane Hoss will moderate, according to the AWWW.
“As more and more women join the wine industry here in Washington, we want to celebrate and honor the earlier generation of women who forged the path,” said Holden-Boushey, event co-chair and Boushey Vineyards owner. “These women worked incredibly hard under tough conditions, and their stories must be heard and preserved.”
The luncheon will also offer wine from Washington’s women winemakers, as well as a silent auction, according to the press release. Funding raised at the event will go toward AWWW’s recently-established scholarship program, in partnership with the Washington Wine Industry Foundation, which offers a $5,000 scholarship each year to a female enrolled in a viticulture or enology degree in the state.
“The Alliance is grateful for all the support we have received since the organization was founded just two years ago,” said president Tiffany Britton, CEO and winemaker at Brainstorm Cellars. “We are dedicated to advancing and encouraging women who want to build a career in Washington wine. We have big plans for this industry and our future.”
Tickets are available online for $100 to attend this limited-seat event.
