KENNEWICK, Wash.- The 51st Tri-Citian of the Year has been announced as the title now belongs to Lura Powell, former Laboratory Director at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Powell was honored on Thursday evening at the Three Rivers Convention Center hosted by the Tri-Cities' Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs.
Powell is a member of the Washington State University Board of Regents was selected for her outstanding service and community service.
The winner has been working with the state's Redistricting Committee and Life Science Discovery Fund Authority since retiring from the laboratory. Powell has completed large scale projects in both organizations, bringing attention to the Tri-Cities in the process.
Powell is also responsible for building the Tri-Cities Coalition Against Trafficking to include 17 entities in the community while developing protocol to handle trafficking victims.
She and her family were presented the title by 2022 Tri-Citian of the Year, Mark Brault.
