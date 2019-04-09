KENNEWICK, WA - Solferino Homes is known across the Tri-Cities as the group that will build you a luxury home.

The company has since filed for bankruptcy, and when they did so they only had $1.1 million in assets. Unfortunately when they filed they had $9.2 million in liabilities - much of that in claims with various customers and sub-contractors throughout the Tri-Cities and across the country.

Many of the companies listed have hired attorneys and a creditors meeting is scheduled for April 30 at 9 a.m. The location of the meeting is the Richland Federal Building.