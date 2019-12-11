YAKIMA, WA – Lyft launched service in Yakima beginning Monday, December 9.

To celebrate their entry into the Yakima market, for every ride taken between Dec. 9 and Dec. 31, Lyft will donate one ride (up to $10 value per ride) to the Yakima Valley Community Foundation. The Foundation will be using the donated rides to help one of their grantees, the Yakima Neighborhood Health and the Homeless Network, provide transportation and better access to care and appointments.

“The lack of transportation in the Valley is a barrier for people getting access to healthcare and therefore is a social determinant of health," said Sharon Miracle, CEO, Yakima Valley Community Foundation. "The Yakima Valley Community Foundation is committed to improving the health and well-being of our valley. We are excited to welcome Lyft to Yakima so they may continue their mission to improve people’s lives not just through rides, but by making a difference in our community.”

“We are excited to be partnering with the Yakima Valley Community Foundation, supporting their important work in the Valley promoting quality education, healthy living and civic vitality,” said Todd Kelsay, Lyft’s Pacific Northwest General Manager. “Lyft is committed to empowering non-profit organizations doing incredible work across North America to make our communities stronger, healthier, and more equitable so partnering with the Yakima Valley Community Foundation makes perfect sense.”

For those interested in driving for Lyft, information can be found at https://www.lyft.com/driver