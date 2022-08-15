LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A couple in Lynnwood was shocked when they discovered the HIT 5 lottery ticket they bought was not worth $360 they thought, but actually $360,000.
The man bought the ticket at Fred Meyer and thought he read a prize of $360, according to a press release from Washington’s Lottery. He tried to cash the prize in the store, but was told he had to claim his prize at a lottery office because the prize was so large. Confused, he asked why, since the store limit was $600.
The Fred Meyer employee finally told him how much the ticket was actually worth. He was so shocked the employee asked if he needed a chair. But he said no, he needed to cash the ticket, then ran out.
He told his wife, who was also shocked. They reportedly asked how the “tiny piece of paper” could be worth so much as they stared in disbelief.
When they cashed out their winnings, the couple immediately wrote a check to their son and daughter-in-law for $10,000 to support their first child, who’s coming soon. Washington’s Lottery reports they will use the rest for their retirement funds.
