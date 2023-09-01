Closed sign

KENNEWICK, Wash.-The Lynx Healthcare offices in Kennewick and Spokane Valley will be permanently closing on Friday, September 8.

The pain management clinics are reportedly closing due to financial issues. According to the Washington Medical Commission about 2,000 patients being treated for pain management and/or opioid use disorder will be displaced.

Several agencies are working to ensure patients continue to receive care and the WMC is encouraging health practitioners to take on Lynx patients and to maintain their current treatment.

WMC resources for displaced Lynx patients: