SPOKANE, Wash. —
Lorenzo Jimenez Alanis, a 47-year-old man living in Mabton, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. for methamphetamine distribution and charges relating to child pornography.
Earlier this year, Alanis pleaded guilty to methamphetamine distribution and possession of child pornography. He had been arrested by a Drug Enforcement Agency operation in Tri-Cities while delivering four pounds of methamphetamine.
Following his arrest, his home was searched by authorities. They found more methamphetamine, several guns and signs of drug trafficking, according to court documents. He is referred to as a supply for pounds of methamphetamine associated with an organization operating out of Mexico.
When Alanis’ phone was searched, thousands of pictures and videos were found of the sexual abuse and torture of children, often including children as young or younger than his own, according to court documents.
“What began as a drug case concluded with a child exploitation defendant behind bars for a decade and a half,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref. “Whether it is illegal drugs or illicit images of children, law enforcement in the Eastern District will continue to seek out, investigate, and prosecute criminal conduct involving contraband.”
If Alanis remains in the country following his prison time, he will have to serve five years under federal supervision. However, due to current U.S. laws, Alanis will most likely be removed from the country after his release. He is reported to have entered the country illegally in 1992, living in the lower valley of Yakima ever since.
The case was investigated by the DEA Seattle Field Division, the Tri-Cities Resident Office, the United State Customs and Border Protection, METRO Drug Task Force, the Police Departments of Kennewick, Richland, West Richland and Pasco, Homeland Security Investigations and the ICAC Task Force.
