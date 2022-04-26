MABTON, Wash. -
The Mabton Police Department notified of a vague threat against Mabton School District that it is actively investigating.
The school district found an Instagram account called "mhss.ecrets" that posted about harming people after school, although it is unknown whether the threat was aimed at others or meant to be self-inflicted.
Two MPD officers and a security officer were at Mabton middle/high school all day on April 26.
MPD is investigating the source of the threat. Anyone with information should contact MPD or MSD.
